New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the arms licence case, officials said Monday.

The residence of IAS officers Yasha Mudgil and Rajiv Ranjan and former senior officers are being searched, the probe agency said. Other than Jammu, the places in which the raids are on are Srinagar, Gurgaon and Noida.

The premises of then Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda, Pulwama are being searched in connection with two CBI cases related to alleged irregularities in issuance of around two lakh arms licences from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

“It was also alleged that the then public servants in this conspiracy of issuance of licences to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification,” said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson Nitin Wakankar.

Details to follow

Agencies