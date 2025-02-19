Bhubaneswar: A nine-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday conducted a raid at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar over an alleged recruitment scam, a source said.

According to the source, the CBI officials arrived in the morning and questioned as many as 27 individuals while examining several documents.

The raid was launched following allegations that some individuals secured jobs using forged documents, the source added.

The source further informed that five members of a family residing in the state capital received permanent appointments at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in 2023 and 2024 through alleged fraudulent means.

It is alleged that they were initially hired on a contractual basis by an outsourcing agency before being appointed permanently. The CBI has also placed an individual linked to the outsourcing agency under scrutiny, suspecting him of being the mastermind behind the scam, the source added.

