New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.

The UP government has alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at Rs 85 crore which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to the state government, officials involved in the probe said.

A departmental probe by the UP government alleged that Gupta along with some officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and other employees bought 57.15 hectares of land at seven villages in Mathura for Rs 85.49 crore with the help of 19 companies. This land was then allegedly sold at a high rate to the YEIDA, causing a loss of Rs 126 crore.

Agencies