Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) registered a pass percentage of 91.46 in the Class XII results which were announced, Monday.

This year, the CBSE has decided not to declare any merit list for the Class XII examination due to coronavirus pandemic.

The pending exams for Classes X and XII have been cancelled by the board after Supreme Court interference. The board exams are now optional and may be conducted when the COVID-19 situation improves.

In Class XII, Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School (BJEMS) students performed well both in the Science and Commerce streams. “Out of 127 students, who appeared in the Science stream, 10 secured 95 per cent and above, 43 secured 90 per cent and above with 100 pass percentage. KS Chetan with 96.6 per cent is the school topper in Science stream,” said an official.

Sixty seven 67 students of Commerce stream also fared well with seven students scoring more than 90 per cent. Sidhant Das with 96.2 per cent is the school topper in Commerce stream, added the official.

The school management and teachers congratulated the students for their feat.

In SAI International School, Ashutosh Panigrahi with 98.4 per cent in Science, Richa Roy Choudhary with 98.6 per cent in Commerce and Sanskruti Patnaik with 98.8 per cent in Humanities became the school toppers in respective streams.

SAI International School founder Bijaya Kumar Sahoo said that if any students believe that they secured less and were not satisfied with the result, they can reappear for the exam in August.

Atishma Aishwarya of Mother’s Public School with 97.6 per cent in Science, Priyanshi Agarwal with 97.6 per cent in Commerce and Abhijeet Pandab with 97.8 per cent in Humanities streams are the school toppers in respective streams.

