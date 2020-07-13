New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 10, and 12 board exam results on its official website Monday.

Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Students have to keep note of their roll number and school number centre number and admit card ID while looking up for their results.

June 26, CBSE informed the Supreme Court that the results for the pending examinations will be prepared on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments. The board also said that the students of Class 12th will be given the option to appear in pending exams to for scores improvement.

As per the new assessment scheme released by the board, the results of the students of both classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their CBSE board examinations, will be declared on the basis of their performance in the exams. Students who have appeared in more than three subjects in the board examinations, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted, it is said.

Steps to check the results

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for result 2020

3. Key in the details as required on the login page that opens

4. Submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same

