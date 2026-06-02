New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday has opened the online facility for Class XII students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of their board examination results.

The board announced the launch of the process through its official social media channels, informing students that applications can now be submitted online through the designated portal.

Students who wish to have their marks reviewed can access the portal and complete the required formalities as per the guidelines issued by the board.

To help candidates navigate the process smoothly, CBSE has also released a detailed video tutorial explaining the steps involved in applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation. Students have been encouraged to carefully review the instructions before submitting their applications to avoid mistakes.

The board has advised candidates to check all eligibility conditions, application deadlines, and fee details before proceeding. Comprehensive information regarding the process has been made available on CBSE’s official website and its verified social media platforms.

The development comes amid discussions surrounding CBSE’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had indicated that a significant number of students who want to access copies of their evaluated answer sheets may choose to apply for verification or re-evaluation. He estimated that the total number of such requests could reach nearly 80,000.

CBSE had earlier announced that the re-evaluation and verification facility for Class XII students would become available from June 1.

However, only those candidates who have already obtained photocopies of their evaluated answer books are eligible to apply for the next stage of the review process.

Before requesting re-evaluation, students are required to consult the relevant marking scheme and question paper, both of which have been uploaded on the board’s website. After reviewing these documents, candidates may submit applications for specific questions they believe require reassessment, along with appropriate justification.

The board has prescribed separate fees for the two services. Students seeking verification of marks must pay Rs 500 per answer book, while re-evaluation requests will attract a fee of Rs 100 per question.

According to CBSE, the online window for verification and re-evaluation is expected to remain active for a minimum of two days after the final scanned copy of an evaluated answer script is made available to applicants. Students are advised to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe and regularly check official updates for any further announcements regarding the review schedule.