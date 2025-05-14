New Delhi: More than 20,000 class 10 students scored a perfect 100 in Artificial Intelligence, while Painting topped the subject with the highest number of full marks scorers in class 12, according to statistics shared by the CBSE.

The results for class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education were announced Tuesday

In class 10, a total 20,278 students scored full marks in Artificial Intelligence followed by Information Technology (14,548) and Mathematics Standard (7,594).

The subjects Nepali and Kashmiri had the least number of candidates scoring perfect 100, with one student in each subject achieving the feat.

In class 12, the highest number of full marks scorers was in Painting at 20,491, followed by Hindi Vocal Music at 4,291 and Psychology at 3,011.

One student scored full marks in class 12 in four subjects — Manipuri, Electronics and Hardware, Design Thinking and Innovation, and Kannada.

Girls continued to outshine boys in the board in terms of pass percentage, while the number of candidates scoring above 90 per cent in both classes recorded a dip.

The pass percentage in both classes witnessed a marginal increase.

While over 93 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exams, the pass percentage in class 12 exams was 88.39.

In class 12, a total of 1,11,544 candidates scored above 90 per cent marks, while 24,867 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

Last year, 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 24,068 above 95 per cent in class 12.

Among the students who scored above 90 per cent, 290 were children with special needs (CSWN). Fifty-five students from this category scored above 95 per cent.

In class 10, over 1.99 lakh candidates scored above 90 per cent marks, while 45,516 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

Last year, 47,000 students scored above 95 per cent and over 2.12 lakh scored above 90 per cent in class 10.

Among the students who scored above 90 per cent in class 10, 411 were CSWN — 66 students from this category scored above 95 per cent.

The CBSE has announced that there will be no merit list to “avoid unhealthy competition.”

However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects.

