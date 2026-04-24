CUET PG result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the CUET PG result 2026 around 5 pm today (Friday). Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) can check their CUET PG result on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

The CUET PG result 2026 will be released along with the final answer key. As per the NTA, the CUET PG result is prepared after reviewing all objections raised during the answer key challenge window, which closed April 14. The CUET PG scorecard will include details such as candidate name, roll number, marks obtained, percentile, and qualifying status.

The CUET PG result 2026 will be used for admissions to 198 participating universities, including central, state, private, and deemed institutions. Each university will release its own admission criteria and conduct counselling based on the CUET PG scorecard.

CUET PG result link

Candidates can access the CUET PG result through:

• exams.nta.nic.in

• exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/

• nta.ac.in

CUET PG percentile calculation

Under the marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions, which impacts the CUET PG percentile calculation.

How to download CUET PG scorecard

Visit the CUET PG result link, click on the result tab, enter login credentials, and download the CUET PG scorecard for future use.

The CUET PG 2026 exam was conducted from March 6 to March 27.