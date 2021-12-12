New Delhi: In a pre-recorded message, Late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu along with 12 others, paid tributes to the Armed Forces personnel responsible for India’s victory in 1971 war with Pakistan.

In the pre-recorded message shared by Indian Army, he congratulated all the brave soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ and said, “We are celebrating 50th anniversary of India Army’s victory in 1971 war as the ‘Vijay Parav’.”

“It is a matter of great pride that Vijay Parva is being held under the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti which was made in the remembrance of our brave soldiers,” he said.

“We invite all our citizens to participate in this celebration of Vijay Parav. Apni Sena par Hai Hame Garv – Aao mil kar manayen Vijay Parva. Jai Hind!” the late Chief of Defence Staff said.

General Bipin Rawt, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in a military chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Nilgiri Hills to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course during which the crash happened.

Indian Armed Force is observing ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ from December 12 till December 13. The closing ceremony will be held December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh and many other dignitaries, including from Bangladesh.