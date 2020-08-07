New Delhi: Leading depository CDSL Friday said it has received clearance from UIDAI to carry out e-KYC authentication using Aadhaar.

The clearance has been obtained to act as a local Authentication User Agency (AUA) or e-KYC User Agency (KUA), CDSL said in a statement.

Once market intermediaries register as KUA, they can open accounts using Aadhaar-based e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer).

CDSL said it will facilitate intermediaries to offer seamless online account opening using Aadhaar-based e-KYC.

The depository maintains and services over 2.4 crore demat accounts of investors spread across the country.

In July, CDSL Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, had obtained UIDAI approval to carry out e-KYC authentication using Aadhaar.

In May, markets regulator Sebi had listed eight entities, including CDSL and CDSL Ventures, to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication.

The entities are required to get registered with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) as a KYC user agency and allow Sebi registered intermediaries or mutual fund distributors to undertake Aadhaar authentication in respect of their clients for the purpose of KYC, the regulator had said.

Further, Sebi registered intermediaries and mutual fund distributors who want to undertake Aadhaar authentication services through KUAs, are required to enter into an agreement with the KUA and get themselves registered with UIDAI as sub-KUAs.

(PTI)