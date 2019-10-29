Kendrapara: In a rare gesture, Kendrapara District Magistrate Samarth Verma and Superintendent of Police Niti Sekhar Sunday celebrated their Diwali in the company of destitute and their children and physically challenged people.

Verma spent the day at Manakarpur-based Rural Institute for Education and Social Welfare Affairs (RIESWA), a home for destitute women.

Interacting with the inmates of the home, Verma distributed sweets and candles to the children at the home for the destitute. The Collector assured the inmates that he would ensure provision of Aadhaar cards for all and directed the CDMO to arrange free medical treatment of the inmates, who failed to get treatment, said RIESWA superintendent Minati Moharana.

In an effort to enhance livelihood opportunities to the destitute women and to ensure they lead a dignified life in future, the Collector has promised to gift a paper carry bag and incense sticks manufacturing unit, indicated Pravas Chandra Das, district social security officer, who accompanied the collector to the Swadhar Gruha.

“Diwali is all about giving, sharing, and spreading happiness. On this auspicious day, everyone tries to do their best to make their loved ones happier. Normally, the poor and destitute do not have a chance to celebrate the festival. Celebrating it with destitute and orphans will be a great humanitarian gesture,” said Verma.

Similarly, Superintendent of Police Niti Sekhar visited Kajala-based home for mentally challenged and physically handicapped on the occasion and distributed sweets to the disabled students .

“Everyone can share some joy during the festive season. It also gives the underprivileged some hope and respite from their monotonous lives, said Sekhar.

“I am extremely happy to celebrate my Diwali with these physically and mentally challenged children ,“ added Sekhar.

PNN