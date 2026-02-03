Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On the occasion of its first anniversary, the heritage handloom brand Chhunchi sets a new milestone in connecting the artistry of Odisha’s weavers with the rest of India. Founded by Dr. Purtika Choudhury, Chhunchi has spent the last year building a bridge between the traditional weaving clusters of Nuapatna and the modern wardrobes of women across the country, with a specific focus on the culturally revered Khandua silk sarees.

What is Chhunchi’s vision after completing one year?

Having successfully completed one year of operations, Chhunchi operates not just as a brand but as a cultural custodian dedicated to “nationalising” Odisha’s textile gems. While the platform offers a diverse portfolio of handlooms from across India—including Pochampally, Banarasi, and Kanjeevaram—the core mission remains deeply rooted in its Odia heritage.

“Our name, ‘Chhunchi,’ means ‘sewing needle’ in Odia,” explains Dr. Purtika Choudhury. “Over the past year, we have acted as that needle, stitching the artistry of Nuapatna and Maniabandha into the fabric of mainstream Indian fashion. Our goal is to ensure that a woman in Mumbai, Delhi, or Bangalore values a Khandua Pata just as much as she values other popular Indian weaves.”

Why does Khandua Silk Saree hold special significance?

While Chhunchi curates handlooms from various Indian states, the Khandua collection is the “heart” of the brand. This weave is not merely a textile; it is a devotional offering deeply connected to Lord Jagannath.

The divine connection: Historically, these sarees, also known as Maniabandhi, have been offered to the deities in Puri. The famous Kenduli Khandua is renowned for having verses from Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda woven directly into the fabric.

The divine connection: Historically, these sarees, also known as Maniabandhi, have been offered to the deities in Puri. The famous Kenduli Khandua is renowned for having verses from Jayadeva's Gita Govinda woven directly into the fabric. Unique craftsmanship: Originating from Cuttack and Nuapatna, this single-Ikat weave is a marvel of engineering where the motifs—often elephants, lotuses, and trailing vines—appear identical on both sides of the fabric.

Cultural pride: By championing this specific weave, Chhunchi ensures that the brand's national growth directly supports the recognition of Odisha's distinct cultural identity.

How does Chhunchi support weaving community?

In its first year, Chhunchi has built a loyal customer base across India by prioritising a “Weaver-First” approach.

Direct sourcing: The brand sources directly from artisan communities in the Tigiria block and Nuapatna, ensuring that the financial benefits of every sale reach the creators without unnecessary middlemen.

Preserving lineage: By creating a national market for these specific weaves, Chhunchi helps sustain the livelihoods of the "Bunakar" families who have kept this 800-year-old tradition alive since the reign of the Gajapatis.

Authentic handloom: In a market flooded with power-loom replicas, Chhunchi focuses on educating customers about the texture, feel, and intricacy of genuine hand-woven fabric.

What does the anniversary collection offer?

As Chhunchi steps into its second year, the curated collection on Chhunchi.com has been expanded to feature:

Pan-indian variety: A wider selection of handlooms from different states to cater to diverse aesthetic preferences. Lightweight innovations: Traditional Khandua designs adapted for modern draping, making them suitable for daily wear and corporate settings across Indian metros. Heritage motifs: A renewed focus on the Nabagunjara (the nine-formed beast) and Kumbha (temple border) designs that narrate the folklore of Odisha.

“The response in our first year has been overwhelming,” adds Dr. Choudhury. “It proves that Indian consumers are looking for a connection to their roots. When they wear a Chhunchi saree, they are wearing a piece of history that has travelled from the looms of Odisha to their homes.”

About Chhunchi

Chhunchi is an Indian handloom brand rooted in the heritage of Odisha. Meaning “sewing needle” in Odia, the brand was founded by Dr. Purtika Choudhury to revive and nationalise indigenous weaves. While offering a wide range of handlooms from across India, Chhunchi specialises in authentic Khandua silk sarees, ensuring that the legacy of the loom is preserved for future generations through direct-from-weaver sourcing and a celebration of artisan skill.

Media Contact:

Purtika Choudhury

Founder

support@chhunchi.com

+91-9168237248

Website: www.chhunchi.com