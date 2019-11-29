Hyderabad: From Akshay Kumar, Allari Naresh, Allu Sirish to Keerthy Suresh and Mehreen Pirzada, several celebrities reacted to the brutal murder of the young veterinarian on Twitter.

The celebs expressed outrage over the heinous incident and demanded justice for the victim’s family. Akshay also took to his Twitter handle and condemned the act.

He wrote: “Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi, we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case and our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!”

I don’t even know how to react about the #Priyankareddy incident.its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 29, 2019

What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..!

Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 29, 2019

And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..?

For what it’s worth, I feel that if you’re old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you’re old enough to face real consequences. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 29, 2019

Many other actors also demanded justice for the victim.

The young veterinarian who had gone missing Wednesday night was found dead and charred at Shadnagar, the outskirts of Hyderabad Thursday morning. The 26-year-old was suspected to have been raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help her punctured two-wheeler get repaired. According to reports, her burnt body was recovered at a distance of 30 km from where her two-wheeler had suffered a flat tyre.

Its extremely disgusting and disturbing, cannot even imagine the pain that girl had to go through, and now her family.. waiting for justice to be served.. #RIPPriyankaReddy https://t.co/h0a42qVUIe — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) November 29, 2019

I am disturbed …. to a level that I cannot share anything from the incident …. I request all my sisters out there to take help of the Police, live location apps and emergency calling options when it requires the most. My prayers for her innocent soul. #RIPPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/246ZxCQYSr — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) November 29, 2019

Nothing short of gruesome and heinous ….Deeply disturbed hearing about it. We as a country need to protect our girls or we have no future as a race. Hope justice prevails. #RIPPriyankaReddy — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 29, 2019

#RIPPriyankaReddy Completely shocked by this news, one hopes the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are brought to justice swiftly — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) November 29, 2019

It was heart wrenching to listen #Priyankareddy 's last call conversation with her sister, Girls becareful on Night time, & Dnt trust everyone#RIPPriyankareddy #Justiceforpriyankareddy pic.twitter.com/WpczvnPiCB — Divyansha Kaushik (@itsdivyanshak) November 28, 2019

#RIPPriyankaReddy Please punish all that basterd who r involved in this case as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/2LvXpVS4uq — VV Vinayak (@VVVinayakOnline) November 29, 2019

Very disturbing. When will this stop? Educating our girls on self defence & boys on how to treat & protect girls should be taught as part of primary school education. This will only change if we bring up our next generation with consciousness. Sorry Priyanka #RIPPriyankaReddy — Smita (@smitapop) November 29, 2019

I am extremely sad, angry and then feel helpless. I hope our collective anger results in justice for Priyanka, but also ensures more safety measures for women.#JusticeForPriyankaReddy — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 29, 2019

Angry. Saddened. Shocked. Speechless. Hearing such heart-wrenching news even today is absolutely disturbing. Let us work together as a society to bring a change and put an end to this barbarism. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/onCJdoILKB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 29, 2019

The victim left home at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, parked her two-wheeler at Tondupall toll plaza and took a cab to consult a dermatologist at a private hospital at Gachibowli. CCTC footage showed that she returned to the parking area around 9 PM. According to police “Two men approached her, claiming her bike had a flat tyre. They offered to get it repaired.”

The duo took the bike and returned after some time claiming that the nearby tyre repair shop was closed and they would help her by taking it to another shop, police said. She walked for a few metres and waited for the duo at an isolated place where some Lorries were parked.

Police suspect the victim may have been raped before she was murdered.