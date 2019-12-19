Hindi films are all about fame, power and money and glamour. People from the film industry often come across new people that lead to committed and lasting relationships in many cases, while many of these love stories go astray destroying the lives of some completely.

There have been many cases wherein actors allegedly committed suicide after being ditched in love. Here are some of them.

Pratyusha Banerjee: The most recent case is Pratyusha Banerjee of Balika Vadhu fame who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her Goregaon apartment. A case was filed against Rahul Raj Singh following which he was arrested for abetting Banerjee’s suicide.

Jiah khan: Jiah allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in 2013. In a letter to her ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah made a number of shocking revelations including the fact that she had aborted their child. She also revealed that she had been physically and mentally assaulted and tortured by Sooraj throughout their relationship.

Viveka Babajee: Model Viveka Babajee was found dead at her home in Mumbai back in 2010. Several reports at that time pointed to her tumultuous relationship with stockbroker Gautam Vora that allegedly prompted her to take the drastic step. In her personal diary, police had allegedly found that Viveka had mentioned Vora’s fault in her death.

Nafisa Joseph: Beauty Queen Nafisa Joseph ended her life when she allegedly hung herself in her Mumbai apartment in 2004. It was later revealed that Nafisa was apparently about to get married to Gautam Khanduja in a few weeks.

Kuljeet Randhawa: It was alleged that Kuljeet’s failed relationship with Bhanu Uday led her to commit suicide.

PNN