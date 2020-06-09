Mumbai: ‘Unlock 1.0’ has begun after the nationwide lockdown spanning over two-and-a-half months. It seems that ‘B-Towners’ were waiting for this time only. They started stepping out of their homes for fresh air. Some of them were also seen flouting rules during ‘Unlock 1.0’.

A video featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor standing at Marine Drive along with their son Taimur has gone viral on social media. In the video, Saif can be seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders. Kareena stands beside him enjoying the cool breeze. Apparently a policeman (not visible in the video) asks the couple not to venture out with the kid. “Chhote bachchan ko baahar nahi lana hai (You shouldn’t venture out with kids),” the cop says. Saif replies: “Baahar nahi lana hai?” (Not bring him out?)

The video has been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening. It has left netizens stunned. Most feel if celebs can’t follow rules, how do they expect common people to do so? Netizens also pointed out that Taimur was not wearing a mask in a public place like Marine Drive.

Not just Saif-Kareena, other B-Towners have also started stepping out of their homes.

Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Sidhhivinayak temple in Mumbai, which is closed. Ekta offered prayers from outside along with her son Ravie on her birthday Sunday. The producer shared photos of her temple visit on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh stepped out for a 10km walk on Bandra beach and shared photographs on Instagram. The actress shared a video from the beach. She says: “Hi Guys I just stepped out for a walk today and I am doing a 10K. I thought this is so beautiful and decided to show you guys what’s happening. Doesn’t this look amazing? All of you who are being lazy should just step out and enjoy nature!”

Neha Dhupia paid a visit to Bandra’s Mount Mary church and shared photographs on social media. Sharing a photo of the church, she wrote: “God bless us all!”

Neha also clicked a selfie after she stepped out for a morning run after lockdown. “Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days. Was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear. Freedom because I was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before. Freedom because I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears. Felt freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone…” wrote Neha.

Not just stars of the Hindi film industry, several TV actors have also started venturing out as the city witnesses a phased opening up during the ‘Unlock 1.0’.

