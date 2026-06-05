Mumbai: Actress Celina Jaitly, who has filed for divorce from Peter Haag on grounds of domestic violence and cruelty, has now responded to the defamation threats from her estranged husband, and father‑in‑law.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a carousel post responding to the defamation Friday, . The actress made it clear that she won’t bow down to the pressure.

She shared that 2 legal notices have recently been sent to her by her estranged husband Peter & his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue her for defamation. The actress said that she has submitted her response through her legal representatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)



She wrote, “For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter’s participation in magazine covers, interviews, articles featuring our children & me until it suited his own interests. It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers. Let me be clear, these are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight”.

She further mentioned that she has consistently supported joint custody & amicable divorce. However, despite court orders, the actress has remained without contact with her children. She alleged that consistent efforts are being made to remove her from her role as her children’s mother.

She went on, “My public appeals arose from concerns about my children’s removal from the marital residence & the possibility of them being moved outside the jurisdiction of the Austrian & Indian courts without my knowledge or consent. As a mother with joint custody, I believe it is both my right & responsibility to raise those concerns. I have long felt subjected to pressure, intimidation & attacks on my rights living in a remote Austrian village, specifically as a woman who lost both her parents. All evidence has been placed in front Of competent authorities And honourable courts across jurisdictions”.

Earlier, Peter Haag and his father her Dr. Wolfgang J. Haag served two legal notices to the actress alleging defamation. The notices said that despite the ongoing judicial process regarding the matrimonial and child custody-related proceedings between the couple in the courts in Austria, recently, various public statements, interviews, social media narratives, and media publications contain unverified and defamatory allegations against Peter Haag and members of the Haag family.

The notices express concern over the impact of the ongoing publicity on the three minor children.

She continued, “What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent. I had the courage to leave, stand up for myself, seek the return of what I believe is rightfully mine, protect my relationship with my children & pursue justice through lawful means”.

The actress is of the strong belief that efforts are now being made to discredit, intimidate & silence her.

“The image of a 50-year-old man & his 75-year-old father (recently on his new third marriage) Joining forces to issue legal threats against a woman without anyone to turn to after she gathered courage To contend years of abuse & the forced transfer of her premarital assets, Just at the moment she sought relief before competent courts, speaks for itself. I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me. I am fighting with evidence & have full faith in the judicial systems of India & Austria”, she added.