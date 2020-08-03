Jajpur: Unloading of raw materials like gypsum at Sukinda railway siding for a cement factory established in Jajpur district has raised serious pollution concerns, local residents alleged.

The serious pollution scare had prompted local residents to move to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) few days back. Besides, Dhuligada sarpanch Minarani Behera had submitted a representation to the Jajpur district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das requesting him for immediate displacement of villagers from nearby Nilapada, Managovindpur and Sahara Sahi areas citing the hazardous effects of the pollution arising from the cement factory.

Also read: Pollution of rivulet in Kalinganagar leaves residents fuming

“Nearby villagers demand shifting of local middle school, high school, including Nilapada Anganwadi centre and government retail centre to other places. If our demands will not be addressed within coming 15 days we will resort to agitation”, some local villagers fumed.

Kalingnagar has emerged as a growing industrial hub in the state, because Jajpur denizens accepted displacement and appreciated industrialisation in the district. Lands were massively acquired at Danagadi area for the purpose, Jajpur district intelligentsia opined.

However, failure on the part of the state government in controlling pollution has angered many. It has assumed serious proportions and become a growing menace, the local intelligentsia expressed.

Instead of enjoying the benefits of industrialisation in Jajpur district, local denizens prefer to be displaced away from their respective homelands. Sarpanch Minarani claimed in her representation that, over 80 persons died in the past days, due to acute pollution.

Hundreds of local villagers suffer from diseases due to air and water pollution. Hundreds of machines are being engaged for loading and unloading of raw materials, instead of local villagers, she added.

“We appeal Jajpur district administration to take away our villages and farmlands, but displace us to some other place. Living in this region has made our lives miserable and suffocating”, pleaded Minarani.

PNN