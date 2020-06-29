Jajpur: Residents of Kalinganagar have alleged that discharge of toxic materials by factories inside the Kalinganagar Industrial Complex is polluting a rivulet. The rivulet is also connected to the Gandanala canal and in the process it is also getting polluted. Local inhabitants said preventive measures must be taken immediately to prevent water pollution.

Their main allegation is against the discharge of chemicals by Tata Steel. They are afraid that in the long run even the Bhahmani river will be affected by the discharge as the Gandanala canal is connected to it. Incidentally, the Brahmani river is considered the lifeline of Jajpur district.

Also read: Water in Kalinganagar more polluted than air

“If the Brahmani river water is not managed properly and toxic discharge continues in this manner it could lead to terrible natural disasters and water scarcity in future. Waste water treatment and recycling is a must for any company. Without it the entire water system in the district may be affected,” local intelligentsia opined.

Kalinganagar residents alleged that Tata Steel have started a hot rolling mill. “The permission to operate such a unit was not there when the company was granted environment clearance certificate. However, the mill was commissioned later without adequate permission,” they alleged.

Pramod Behera who heads the Kalinganagar unit of the Odisha Pollution Control Board, however, rubbished the allegations. He said that tests have been conducted on the water from the rivulet. However, no trace of any toxins were found in the water. “Tests have revealed that no such toxic substances are present in samples of rivulet water, that were collected from near Sarangpur bridge,” informed Behera.

Residents however, are not ready to buy this opinion. They informed that a number of people have fallen sick after consuming water from the rivulet. They opined that there must be some toxic material present in the water which is leading to the illness.

PNN