Bhubaneswar: A six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team Wednesday began its field visit to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent floods that took place in coastal districts of Odisha in August.

The team is on a two-day visit to Odisha, i.e. Wednesday and Thursday.

The team will be visiting the major flood affected districts like Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri during their two-day stay , officials said.

The central team, led by Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will hold a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan with senior state government officials under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy September 17 after returning to Bhubaneswar, official sources said.

Also Read: 2 friends killed as motorbike rams into truck

After conducting the field visit at respective districts and holding meetings with the state government officials, the team will submit a report to the central government regarding the extent of damages occurred in the districts due to the recent floods.

The team comprises of members from the Ministry/Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, Road Transport & Highways, Rural Development and Finance.

As per the preliminary damage assessment report prepared by Odisha special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena, over eight lakh people, over 3 lakh livestock, 8,000 kutcha houses and 2-3 lakh hectares of farmland in four districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri have been affected due to the floods.

PNN