Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) has opened a germplasm plot at its Landiguda campus in Koraput to study different varieties of indigenous crops for conservation and potential reintroduction to mainstream agriculture.

CUO vice-chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi inaugurated the germplasm conservation crop field Wednesday, an official said.

The germplasm plot is dedicated to conserving 104 varieties of indigenous rice, 87 types of finger millet, 30 species of local Niger, 15 types of little millet, five varieties of foxtail millet, 15 types of maize, and eight species of wild yam, he said.

These crops, integral to India’s agrarian heritage, will be studied for conservation and potential reintroduction to mainstream agriculture, the official said.

Tripathi highlighted the urgent need to revive traditional crops, which are being overshadowed by modern, non-native varieties.

“Our traditional farming practices are intertwined with our cultural heritage. Preserving these crops is essential not only for food security but for promoting health and sustainability,” he said, expressing hope that the university would emerge as a leading institution in this field.

Sharat Kumar Palita, dean of the School of Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources underscored the importance of bridging scientific research and practical application through a “lab-to-land” approach.

