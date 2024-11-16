Bhubaneswar: The Centre aims to develop Odisha as a major hub for renewable energy (RE) and explore the scope of green hydrogen production in the state, said Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, while addressing the valedictory session of the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ event, organised by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) here Friday. Joshi noted Odisha’s immense renewable energy potential, with 140 GW of solar capacity and significant opportunities in green hydrogen, owing to its long coastline and port infrastructure. Speaking at the event, Joshi also announced that a dedicated task force with all stakeholders will be set up by MNRE, in collaboration with the Ministry of Power to achieve the goal of 500 GW by 2030.

The Union Minister emphasised the need to install 288 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next six years, requiring a substantial investment of Rs 42 lakh crore, including transmission infrastructure. This requires all stakeholders to work together to solve the various challenges in the RE sector, he said. The event brought together 117 industry leaders and 67 representatives from states and PSUs, with participation from 12 major renewable energy-producing states.

Joshi reiterated India’s commitment to the ‘Panchamrit’ goals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the 2030 target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity. “MNRE will organise hackathons for startups in the RE sector, with assured off-take to promote indigenisation of renewable energy technologies and solutions,” he said. “A new joint Centre of Excellence for research and development will also be established in collaboration with the Ministry of Power to foster innovation and technological advancements in the renewable energy sector,” he added. The Minister called for the early finalisation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and strict enforcement of Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) to ensure the success of renewable energy projects. Potential for floating solar panels in the state will also be explored, Joshi said. He also highlighted that a 6,000 MW manufacturing capacity for production of solar modules, solar cells and ingot-wafer at Dhenkanal district with an expected investment of Rs 9,000 crore is being set up by an agency. Another agency is setting up 1,000 MW manufacturing capacity for production of solar modules and cells at Infovalley-II in Khurda with expected investment of around Rs 730 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo stated that the state government stands with the Union in meeting the ‘Panchamrit’ targets set by Prime Minister. Department’s principal secretary Vishal Kumar Dev also addressed the event. Additional secretary Sudeep Jain extended vote of thanks to all stakeholders who attended the session.