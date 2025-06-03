Bhubaneswar: The Centre has appointed IAS officer Nikhil Pavan Kalyan as the new Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) in Odisha, an official said Tuesday.

In a letter to Odisha chief secretary, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Monday issued a directive, asking the Odisha government to immediately relieve 2012 batch IAS officer Kalyan from his current responsibilities so that he can assume this crucial new role.

Kalyan’s tenure is set to run until December 31, 2025, or until further orders, the directive said.

The appointment of a senior bureaucrat marks a significant step as Odisha prepares for the upcoming nationwide census, which is anticipated to include caste enumeration, the official said.

Though originally the census was scheduled in 2021, it could not be carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI