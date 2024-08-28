New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved three projects of Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore and to be completed by up to 2028-29.

The projects will also generate direct employment for about 114 lakh man-days during construction.

The three projects cover seven districts in four states — Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh – and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 kms.

With these projects — the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity — 14 new stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to two aspirational districts (Nuapada and East Singhbum).

“New line projects will provide connectivity to approximately 1,300 villages and about 11 lakh population. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 1,300 villages and nearly 19 lakh population,” the CCEA said in a statement.

The approved projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas, increase the existing line capacity and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

According to the government, these are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, iron ore, steel, cement and limestone, etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 45 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

Earlier this month, the CCEA approved eight railways projects worth about Rs 24,657 crore. The new line projects, to be completed by 2030-2031, will generate direct employment for about three crore man-days during the construction period.

The projects cover 14 districts in seven states — Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal. These will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 km.

IANS