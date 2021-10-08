New Delhi: The centre has relaxed export ban for Odisha to ship 810.1894 MT (tonnes) of red sanders wood in log form.

The relaxation was given for red sanders wood in the form of logs fallen due to cyclone, from Paralakhemundi forest division in Odisha.

According to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), the state’s forest, environment and climate change department, will finalise the modalities for export of the respective quantity within 12 months.

“Prohibition on export of red sanders wood in log form has been relaxed for export of 810.1894 MT (tonnes) of red sanders wood in log form by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Odisha,” it said.

In 2017, the government prohibited the imports of red sanders, an endangered species of wood.

This wood is an endangered species of flora protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna.

It is illegal to possess and sell the same.

Red sander is found mainly in the Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region and parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The wood has huge demand abroad, especially in China and Japan, where it commands a good price.

It is a valued item in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and East Asia.

PTI