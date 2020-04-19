Bhubaneswar: To ensure safety of the transgender community of the city, the Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) distributed sanitiser kits to city based transgender community.

They distributed kits at Vani Vihar kinnar basti, Palaspalli, Kargilbasti and Kalinga studio kinner basti where majority of transgender community members live.

Ayesha Behera, a transgender member and project coordinator of CFAR, said that like other communities, transgenders too are in threat of being infected by the pandemic and that’s why sanitiser kits are distributed to them.

“Earlier, we also distributed kits and dry fruits to Anganwadi workers and slum people also,” Ayesha said. “We are planning to distribute to more communities in the coming days and create awareness about the pandemic.”

The transgender community faces a social stigma and are usually shunned by society, yet in such situation many transgenders in other states are coming forward to lend helping hand. They also provide food and water to affected people, especially the migrant labourers who are returning home after the lockdown.

In cities like New Delhi, Surat and Rai Barellie, transgender community people are distributing food and kits to the poor and migrant labourers.

PNN