New Delhi: The Central government has named the scheme for distributing free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a period of one year till December 2023, as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

Under the scheme, the Centre started distributing free ration to NFSA beneficiaries from January 1, 2023 onwards.

Free food grains would be given till December 2023.

The move will entail a burden of Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be completely borne by the government.

The Union Cabinet had approved the decision to give free food grains to NFSA beneficiaries for a period of one year December 23, 2022.

More than 81.35 crore NFSA beneficiaries will benefit from the move.

Earlier rice and wheat were provided at subsidised rates to the beneficiaries under NFSA.

Food grains which were being provided under the erstwhile Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) since April 2020, will also be subsumed under NFSA quota.

–IANS