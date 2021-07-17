Jajpur: The Centre had executed the Integrated Action Plan (IAP) to fast track the development of the tribal-dominated and backward regions in the country and pumped in crores of rupees for various projects.

However, it has been alleged that the IAP was marred due to irregularities in Jajpur. The funds were misutilised and projects were botched up. All this was five years ago.

THough the Centre-sponsored scheme has also ceased to operate here, surprisingly, neither the district administration nor the state government took any action into the alleged irregularities in the IAP.

Now, the Centre has ordered an investigation into the matter after five years. According to reports, the PMO has issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities to the state government a couple of days ago.

It may be noted here that lawyer Udayanath Sahu had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister, the Home Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the tribal Affairs and the Chief Minister towards the irregularities in IAP.

July 27, 2016, lawyer Udayanath Sahu, in his letter to the abovementioned offices, alleged that had the funds of the IAP been utilised properly, the district would not have a backward tribal pocket like Nagada, which had drawn media limelight thanks to death of many malnourished kids.

The primitive Juanga tribals living there would not have been left in a miserable condition had the projects been implemented for their welfare and development, he pointed out.

Prior to 2016, Jajpur district had received Rs 117.28 crore under the IAP with special instruction of utilising about 65 per cent of the funds for the tribal areas affected by Left-wing extremism.

However, it has been alleged that the district administration had utilised a major portion of the funds non-tribal areas.

At that time, parts of Sukinda block and Danagadi block were affected by Left-wing extremism. It was alleged that only Rs 26.4 crore was utilised in Sikunda block, while Rs 19.4 crore was utilised in Danagadi block.

The remaining 61.54 per cent of the IAP funds were spent arbitrarily in other blocks and civic body areas where it was not meant for. The lawyer had pleaded for a CBI investigation into the fund misappropriation since it was provided by the Centre.

Sahu had also sent a copy of his complaint to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “But I am not aware of what action was taken by the state government in this matter,” he added.

