Bhubaneswar: Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, an autonomous body under the Department of Biotechnology at the Centre, has been identified as one of the 16 centres in the country for establishment of a Biorepository for Covid-19 clinical samples.

While the current focus of fight against coronavirus has been on early diagnosis and containment of infection, the Union government is emphasising on research and development efforts to innovate the much-needed interventions. For development and validation of new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, access to various kinds of clinical samples from the patients is required.

The Centre has identified 16 biorepositories to be established across the country, including one at ILS, Bhubaneswar. These repositories have been mandated for collecting, storing and maintaining clinical samples (oropharyngeal/nasopharyngeal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, sputum, blood, urine and stool) of Covid-19 patients. These designated biorepositories will use the clinical samples for R&D purpose in their respective institutes. ln addition, they are also authorised to share the samples with academia, industry and commercial entities involved in development of diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines etc.

After scrutinizing the purpose of the request and ensuring benefit to the country. In a communication to all state health secretary, Balaram Bhargav, Director General, ICMR has requested “all states to provide access to clinical samples of COVID-l9 patients through designated COVID hospitals for larger public health benefit.”