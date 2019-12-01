Bhubaneswar: The Union government claims that by the end of July 2020 the foot over bridge in the Bhubaneswar railway station will be completed and opened for the people.

The admission was made by the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently in the Parliament when asked by the BJD leaders about the status of the project besides other queries. Party MP in the Rajya Sabha had earlier asked the minister about the foot over bridge, toilet facilities at smaller halt stations in Odisha and others.

In a written reply as furnished by the minister in the Upper House, he said that the set guidelines do not mandate construction of toilets at halt stations. Goyal in his written reply said, “All stations in the state of Odisha have been provided with toilets except Halt Stations as toilets at Halt stations are not provided as per the norms for Minimum Essential Amenities at Halt Stations.”

The minister also said that all required amenities have already been given to the Lingaraj railway station as per its category while ongoing works to increase the amenities there is also going on. The minister said, “Railway stations are classified based on station earnings and outward passenger footfall at stations. As per revised categorization of stations the Lingaraj Temple Road station has been classified as ‘Halt Group-2’ (HG-2) category railway station.”

He also added, “All Minimum Essential Amenities have been provided at this station as per the norms prescribed for ‘HG-2’ category of station. Improvement/augmentation of amenities at railway stations is an ongoing and continuous process and works in this regard are undertaken as per requirement, subject to inter-se priority and availability of funds.”

The minister also told the Upper House that several facilities are offered at important railway stations in the state which come under the all erstwhile A1, A & B Category of railway stations in Odisha which included-standard ramp, earmarking two parking lots for physically challenged, non slippery walkway from parking to Station Building, provision of signages, atleast one drinking water tap, atleast one disabled friendly toilet and ‘May I Help You’ booth.