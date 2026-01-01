Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Thursday said the Centre has agreed to procure an additional 6 lakh mt of rice from the state.

The state government has been urging the Centre to procure the surplus rice as warehouses are full.

“The Government of India has agreed to procure 6 lakh mt of rice, including 5 lakh mt of boiled rice, from Odisha by April,” Patra said.

“The state has surplus rice of 7 lakh mt. So, the remaining 1 lakh mt of rice will be sold through auction,” he added.

The Centre usually procures around 50 lakh mt of rice from Odisha, officials said.

Patra said paddy procurement is underway in 18 of 30 districts, and the state has secured 10.50 lakh MT of paddy from around 2.30 lakh farmers during the ongoing kharif season.

“The government has paid a total of Rs 2,350 crore to the farmers as MSP and input assistance for the procured paddy,” he said.

Paddy procurement will continue till March, and the government will buy paddy from all registered farmers, he said.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday evening, the minister instructed officers to expedite the procurement process by adopting all transparent measures. He also stressed taking appropriate action over allegations of irregularities.

PTI