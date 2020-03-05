BHUBANESWAR: The annual fest of Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) kicked off on the campus here recently.

The fest will continue till March 7. On the first day of the inauguration, a Master Chef competition was conducted to showcase students’ culinary skills. Cultural events like Open Mic, Face Painting and Road Show were also organised on the occasion.

Art, Craft, Waste to Wealth exhibition, Street Play, Street Music Show would also be organised at the fest. In the mega expo, students along with professors and experts will exhibit different projects, experiments and products.

On the last two days of the annual event, fashion shows, dance & music shows and DJ Nights will be organised. In-charge Sangram Keshari Swainhas encouraged the students for active participation in the event.

The University management has taken utmost care for the participation and entertainment of all students and staffs.

PNN