Bhubaneswar: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, has issued a public advisory cautioning citizens about a fraudulent website impersonating its official platform. According to the press note, a fake website—www.ceoodisha.com has been created by unknown individuals and is falsely presenting itself as the official portal.

Authorities clarified that the only authentic website is https://ceoodisha. nic.in, and any other platform claiming to represent the office should be treated as suspicious. Preliminary findings indicate that the counterfeit website is designed to closely mimic the official portal and is circulating misleading and incorrect information, raising concerns about potential public confusion.