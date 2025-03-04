New Delhi: India successfully completed the highest-ever run chase against Australia in ICC knockouts to storm into their fifth Champions Trophy final in Dubai Tuesday. The side continued its flawless performance and delivered a victory that the country could be proud of. Virat Kohli was once again the star of the show and delivered a match-winning knock of 84 to lead his side to a four-wicket victory.

Having lost against Australia in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad and the World Test Championships 2022, the Indian fans and former cricketers alike certainly enjoyed the victory and took to social media to celebrate the occasion and praise the team.

“VIRAT win for #TeamIndia! Indian players consistently displayed talent and perseverance throughout the match. @imVkohli played another fabulous inning. @MdShami11 delivered the crucial wickets. And what a powerful innings by @klrahul and @hardikpandya7! Above all, a well-deserved victory in the semifinal against the mighty Australia,” read the post by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Well done to India on qualifying for the #ChampionsTrophy Final to be played on March 9 in Dubai. A great team performance against a quality opponent,” posted ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

“Sukoon. Thank you, Team India #IndvAus,” read the post by former India opener Aakash Chopra.

India bowled out the Australian batters for 264 courtesy of Mohammed Shami, who took the crucial wickets of opener Cooper Connolly and Steve Smith before wrapping up the batting lineup by dismissing Nathan Ellis.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s ‘clinical’ performance and wished the side luck for the upcoming final on March 9. “Clinical performance by Team India. @MdShami11 set the tone early, and our batters chased with patience. @imVkohli’s knock stood out. All the very best for the final,” posted Tendulkar.

“Finals, here we come! Bowlers did the job with @MdShami11 leading from the front & keeping the Aussies in check. Great partnership between @imVkohli and @ShreyasIyer15 handling the pressure and then @klrahul and @hardikpandya7 taking the game away in the end! One step away from glory – let’s get it, boys! #INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy # CT2025. Best wishes for the final,” said Yuvraj Singh.

“Virat Kohli, after producing another match-winning knock in a big game. Very well played @imVkohli #INDvAUS #ChampionsTrophy,” posted Wasim Jaffer.

Sachin’s famous opening partner Virender Sehwag hailed ‘King’ Kohli and the Indian side for reaching their 3rd ICC final in 15 months. “Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The King shines, and we make another ICC World Cup final, 3rd in 15 months. Simply amazing,” posted Sehwag

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. The King shines and we make another ICC world cup finals, 3rd in 15 months.

India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is missing out on the tournament after suffering a back injury, had a one-word reaction for his teammates. “Unstoppable @BCCI,” he posted.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes much of India’s recent success comes from their squad depth and said it creates a problem for other countries in white-ball cricket.

“The problem for the rest of the world in White-ball cricket is that India have another team that could play, and they are equally as good…the Aussies to push them so close was a great effort with so many missing…It’s India’s trophy for me … #ChampionsTrophy2025,” read the post on X by Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan.