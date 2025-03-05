Lahore: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla, was among the cricket board representatives attending the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium here Wednesday.

Shukla’s presence at the high-profile fixture between South Africa and New Zealand has drawn considerable attention, given the recent diplomatic tensions surrounding India’s participation in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of five representatives from five different cricket boards were in attendance for the knockout clash. Alongside Shukla, other attendees included Roger Twose (New Zealand Cricket), Farooq Ahmed (Bangladesh Cricket Board), Pholetsi Isaac Moseki, and Dr. Mohammed Moosajee (both Cricket South Africa).

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi attends the ICC #ChampionsTrophy semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium alongside BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. Officials from Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, and Zimbabwe cricket boards are also watching the #NZvSA match,” PCB posted on X. The PCB also posted a video of the dignitaries watching the match in the company of the PCB Chairman.

Shukla’s visit is particularly significant given the BCCI’s earlier refusal to send the Indian men’s national team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing directives from the Indian government. The decision led to a prolonged standoff between the BCCI and PCB, with both boards engaging in extensive negotiations over the tournament’s hosting arrangements.

The dispute ultimately resulted in the introduction of the ‘Fusion Formula’—a compromise put forth by the PCB—which states that when either India or Pakistan hosts a multi-nation tournament over the next three years, the two arch-rivals will play their matches at neutral venues, which was Dubai in case of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shukla’s visit to Lahore is being viewed as a potential step toward easing cricketing relations between the two neighboring nations. While there has been no official word on further discussions between the BCCI and PCB during the visit, Shukla’s presence in Lahore signals an openness to dialogue and future cooperation.