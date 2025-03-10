Dubai: India’s star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt embrace with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, at the Dubai International Stadium after the Men in Blue secured the ICC Champions Trophy with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand Sunday.

The couple was seen celebrating on the stairs before making their way onto the field to join the team’s jubilant moments. A video of their hug quickly went viral on social media, with fans pouring in admiration for the duo and cherishing the emotional moment.



Anushka remained a steadfast supporter of Team India throughout the tournament, cheering from the stands. During previous matches, she and Kohli exchanged flying kisses and affectionate gestures, adding a personal touch to India’s campaign.

Watch the viral video here:

This triumph marked India’s fourth consecutive ICC final in less than two years, with the Rohit Sharma-led side clinching back-to-back ICC titles after their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last year. The win also secured Kohli’s fourth ICC trophy, putting him alongside captain Rohit Sharma as one of India’s most successful players in ICC tournaments, following in the footsteps of legendary skipper MS Dhoni.

India’s chase of 252 was set up by Rohit Sharma’s commanding 76, while crucial knocks from Shreyas Iyer (48) and K.L. Rahul (34*), along with late contributions from Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18), ensured a comfortable finish with one over to spare.

Following the win, Kohli expressed confidence in India’s squad, believing they have the potential to dominate world cricket for the next eight years.

“It’s been amazing. We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour and win a big tournament, so lifting the Champions Trophy is incredible. There’s so much talent in the dressing room, and we’re just happy to share our experience as seniors. That’s what makes this Indian team so strong,” Kohli said.

“These are the moments you want to play for—playing under pressure and delivering. Every player has stepped up at different times during the tournament, putting in impactful performances. We’ve worked hard in practice sessions, and it feels great to win.

“When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place. I feel we have a squad ready to take on the world for the next eight years. Shubman has been outstanding, Shreyas has played some top knocks, KL has finished games brilliantly, and Hardik has been superb with the bat,” he added.

PNN & Agencies