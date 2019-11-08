Chandbali: A few days after a minor girl was gangraped in front of her brother (cousin) near Gopalpur in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district, police arrested three more youths in this connection.

With this, the number of arrests made in this case rose to four. One of the accused was arrested on the spot after he was overpowered by the victim’s cousin while trying to flee after committing the crime. He has been identified as Biswajit.

Based on his confession, the police conducted simultaneous raids and arrested the three Thursday night. The three were taken for a medical examination and were later produced in a court.

When asked, the accused refuted the allegations. “The allegation is false. Truth will be revealed once the medical test report comes in. We have no involvement in the incident,” said one of the accused.

As per the complaint, the 15-year-old victim along with her cousin had gone to watch a festival in a village nearby November 4. On her way back home with her cousin at around 4:30 am, the four youths waylaid them and took her to an isolated place.

They gagged the victim’s cousin and threatened him before taking turns on the girl before fleeing. However, the girl’s brother managed to nab one of them and raised an alarm. Later, locals thrashed accused Biswajit before handing him over to police on the same day.