Puri: Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray had to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 for illegally parking his car (OD-22 N-0001) at no-parking zone adjacent to Jagannath temple in Puri Wednesday afternoon.

Allegedly, the BJD legislator Ray also went inside the shrine along with his family and paid darshan of the Holy Trinity on the occasion of Mahalaya, while other devotees were not being allowed due to earlier imposed restrictions.

The incidents have triggered resentment among people.

According to a source, premises of Jagannath Ballav mutt has been designated as the parking zone for four-wheelers. The MLA Ray drove his car from Mochisahi-Janhisahi locality to Singhadwar (Lions’ Gate) on Badadanda and parked his vehicle near the shrine.

Even as three-wheelers and four-wheelers are not being allowed to move beyond Marichikote toward the temple, Ray parked his car in front of Emar Mangu mutt at around 2.30pm.

Some local social activists who were present at the spot shot the incident in their cameras and live telecasted it on social media platforms. After the video went viral, Town traffic police intervened and imposed the fine.

“An e-challan of Rs 2,000 was issued in the name of Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray for violating traffic norms and keeping his vehicle in no-parking zone,” Traffic sub-inspector Dillip Behera said.

PNN