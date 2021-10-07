Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 582 new Covid-19 cases, of which 83 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,29,994. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,113.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,234 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Cuttack and Sundargarh districts reported highest deaths (two each), followed by Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts (one each).

Out of the 582 new infections, 337 were reported from quarantine centres while 245 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 593 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 282 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 46 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur (24 each), Mayurbhanj (22), Puri and Sambalpur (21 each), Balasore (19), Kendrapara (11), Sundargarh (seven), Gajapati, Keonjhar and Nayagarh (five each), Ganjam (four), Bhadrak and Bolangir (three each), Bargarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal (two each) and Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 66 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,04,43,634 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 429.

PNN