Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced Monday the pattern of questions for the upcoming Plus-II examinations in the state will be changeds.

The students are apprehensive regarding the questions after a reduction in the syllabus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, putting their doubts to end School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash informed Monday that the questions for the Plus-II exams will be from the reduced syllabus only.

This new pattern will apply to both regular and ex-regular students, registered in 2016 or later.

Dash also informed about the pattern of the questions. He said 50 per cent of the questions will have multiple optional answers with the right one giving one mark to the student. On the other hand, 30 per cent of the questions will have short answers with each fetching the students two or three marks. The students will have options to choose from among the questions. The remaining 20 per cent of the questions will have long answers. Here also the student will have multiple options to choose from.

Regarding filling up of forms to appear for the exams, the minister said that the dates will be announced soon.

As per the official notification, the annual Matriculation examination will be held May 3 and continue till May 15. And the Plus-II examination will be conducted between May 15 and June 11.

PNN