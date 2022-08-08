Bhubaneswar: Young people should bring about positive changes in society instead of waiting for the change to occur naturally, said Orissa POST and Dhartiri Editor Tathagata Satpathy. He said this while attending the concluding day of a two-day event titled ‘Utkrishta Model United Nations’ (MUN) organised by ‘Utkrishta Foundation’ at the College of Engineering (under Koustuv Group of Institutions), Patia, as the guest of Honour, Sunday.

By changing small habits, youths can bring great changes in the country, Satpathy added while appreciating the initiative eco-friendly MUN conference taken by the foundation.

The event was organised to discuss and debate on pressing global issues, exchange thoughts and opinions and come up with extraordinary ideas and solutions.

This conference is a tremendous opportunity for young diplomats to research, analyse and represent nations across the globe, said Jangyadatta Rath, founder of the ‘Utkrishta Foundation’.

He added that the foundation takes pride in becoming the first ever eco-friendly MUN Conference of India, providing environment friendly delegate kits and supplies to the students. In this edition of Utkrishta MUN, they discussed different agendas under different committees such as United Nations Human Rights Council, (UNHRC) which focuses on the violations of the rights faced by LGBTQIA community, including hate crime, criminalisation of homosexuality and discrimination.

The issues discussed under various committees at the event included promoting inclusion of women in political and leadership spheres with special emphasis on Female citizenship framework, focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its implications for International Peace and Security and the policies of the NDA Government in light of recent events.