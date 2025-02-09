The internet is filled with moments that leave viewers stunned, but few things are as gripping as near-death experiences caught on camera. A viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) showcases a jaw-dropping compilation of individuals escaping life-threatening situations by mere inches. From cars swerving at the last second to pedestrians dodging disaster in the nick of time, these clips highlight the unpredictable nature of life—and the sheer luck some people seem to have on their side.

The video, which has amassed millions of views, features heart-stopping moments, including a motorcyclist narrowly avoiding a collision with a truck and a pedestrian being saved from being crushed by a vehicle.

Social media users have flooded the comments with reactions ranging from disbelief to relief, with many calling these survivors the “luckiest people alive.” While the clips are thrilling to watch, they also serve as a stark reminder of how quickly situations can turn dangerous.

Watch the full viral video here:

PNN