A viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captures a dramatic and unexpected turn of events inside a grocery store when an armed robber’s plan backfired in the most surprising way.

The footage begins with a customer casually entering the store, followed closely by a masked man wielding a gun. Without hesitation, the robber aims his weapon at the shopkeeper—who is initially out of the frame—and demands money. Just as tension builds, the situation takes an unexpected turn.

Moments later, the shopkeeper emerges, brandishing a long, sharp weapon with visible aggression. The sight instantly sends the gunman into a panic, forcing him to flee the store. But the drama doesn’t end there—despite his initial retreat, the would-be thief hesitantly attempts to re-enter, only to be chased away once again by the fearless store owner.

The viral video has taken social media by storm, racking up over 3 million views and 22,000 likes. The comment section is filled with amusement and disbelief. One user wrote, “Wow, never seen a knife win a gunfight,” while another joked, “Dude must have watched a YouTube tutorial before attempting this robbery.”

Watch the viral video here:

PNN