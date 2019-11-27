With the December 1 deadline for the mandatory use of FASTag at toll plazas on all national highways approaching fast, many people are in a hurry to get one for their passenger and commercial vehicles. That said; with the price varying from one place to another, quite a few users don’t know where to buy. In this article, we will list some of the best offers for you to choose from.

Vehicle users can either buy a FASTag at certain toll plazas across the country by carrying personal identification as well as the vehicle registration documents. Verification of documents is mandatory for Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

Toll plazas apart, vehicle users can also buy a FASTag on Amazon.in or approach certain banks. Quite a few banks currently offer FASTags including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank as well as the Airtel Payments Bank and Paytm among others.

Airtel Payments Bank has announced that it is now selling FASTags online on its website and Airtel Thanks App as well. Besides, users can also buy them at Airtel Payments Bank outlets. The company is partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) for this.

Airtel Payments Bank is currently offering a special benefit of Rs 50 cashback on FASTag purchase made via Airtel Thanks App. The company says the Airtel Thanks customers will soon be able to enjoy an additional benefit of Rs 50 cashback on the online purchase. If a user is buying a FASTag from an offline banking points of Airtel Payments Bank, he needs to share a copy of the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) and registration number.

The FASTag is linked to a registered Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet and the toll charges are deducted directly from the account. This feature ensures that a user doesn’t need to recharge the FASTag separately. The company also allows FASTag users also get 2.5 per cent cashback from NHAI on all Toll payments done using the FASTag.

Users can also buy a FASTag from Paytm for Rs 400. If a customer pays for this purchase from an ICICI Bank credit card, he will be eligible for a 5 per cent additional cashback. Paytm has also slashed Rs 100 as the FASTag issuance fee, and the rest of the price structure includes Rs 150 as the minimum balance that you must maintain for your FASTag account to remain active and Rs 250 as the refundable fee. Besides, FASTags purchased from Paytm are also eligible for the 2.5 per cent cashback on each transaction at all toll plazas across the country.

Among traditional banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced that customers can now apply for a FASTag via Kotak Mobile Banking app and on the Kotak Bank website. They have waived the issuance fee of Rs 100 for the FASTag till December 01. Quite like Airtel and Paytm, the FASTag issued by the Kotak Mahindra bank will also be eligible for the 2.5 per cent cashback being offered by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

So far as recharging the FASTag is concerned, you can do so from your bank account or digital wallet. As an alternative, users can also download the My FASTag app (free for Android on the Google Play Store) and recharge your FASTag via the unified payments interface (UPI) interface there.