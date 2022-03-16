Jajpur: Industrialisation has thrown several challenges like chemical disasters at us notwithstanding the significant changes it has brought in our lives.

Though Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) had directed district Collectors to prepare a plan to mitigate industrial disasters, not a single plan has been prepared as of now.

Thousands of factories in the state are releasing numerous ranges of hazardous effluents posing serious and complex levels of disaster risks.

As a result, the number of chemical disasters has been rising over the years.

OSDMA had directed district Collectors to prepare and update an off-site emergency management plan (OFF-SEMP) to deal with emergencies like possible chemical accidents.

Though a year has passed since the order was issued, not a single plan has been prepared as of now, OSDMA revealed in a letter. The letter said OSDMA had directed the collectors to formulate plans within four months.

However, no steps have been taken in this regard even as one year as passed by.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, OSDMA sent a letter to the Collectors of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurdha, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur to immediately prepare a meaningful plan to deal with emergencies during a possible chemical accident.

Unlike natural disasters, chemical accidents can be prevented and their impacts minimised by better planning, preparedness and response.

OFF-SEMP is prepared to assess, minimise and elimination risks to the maximum possible extent.

It is equally important that Contingency Plan coordinating the resources is prepared and kept ready in to handle any eventualities.

The plan is based on those on-site accidents which could affect people and environment along with the accidents involving transport of hazardous chemicals.

Emergency services such as police, fire, medical and others need to be prepared to handle such situations effectively.

OSDMA has urged the collectors of several districts to take initiatives in preparing a comprehensive OFF-SEMP to manage the eventualities at hazardous industries.

Notably, at least four people died and two developed illness after inhaling poisonous gas allegedly leaked from a steel plant in Sambalpur district.

The mishap had occurred in the plant of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited located at Thelkoloi village.

PNN