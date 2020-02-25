New Delhi: Writer Chetan Bhagat targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi. He questioned the PM of enjoying the day with US President Trump while people are killing each other in Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter, Chetan wrote: ‘Papa is sitting with guests in the drawing room and family members are fighting loudly in the other room. Very bad.’

Meanwhile, business activities in northeast Delhi continued to be hit Tuesday as well in the wake of arson and clashes between anti- and pro-CAA groups. Shops remained closed in Seelampur and Jaffrabad, with shopkeepers hesitant to open their premises due to fears that arsonists may target them.

Mateen, a cloth trader in Jafrabad, told IANS that he had shut his shop since Sunday due to tension prevailing in the area. He rued that he had suffered financial loss due to the volatile situation, which was the case with other traders and businessmen too.

Police has set up barricades on the light point in Seelampur, allowing traffic on only one side of the road. Police was also dispersing people standing in groups in the area so as to prevent any untoward incident.

Clashes had broken out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, and Bhajanpura areas on Monday, following which an unspecified number of houses and shops were damaged or burnt. Security personnel had conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders clamped to bring the situation under control.