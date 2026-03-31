Raipur/Bijapur: In a major boost to anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, 25 Maoist cadres associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

This development occurred under the “Poona Margem” rehabilitation to rejuvenation initiative Tuesday.

The surrendering cadres, which include 12 women, had a collective reward of Rs 1.47 crore declared on them. Along with their surrender, security forces achieved the largest recovery in Maoist history, seizing assets worth Rs 14.06 crore. This includes Rs 2.90 crore in cash and 7.20 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 11.16 crore.

Additionally, 93 lethal weapons were recovered, including LMGs, AK-47 rifles, SLR rifles, and INSAS rifles.

Among the prominent cadres who surrendered are senior Maoist leaders such as Mangal Korsa alias Motu, Akash alias Phagu Uika, DVCM (divisional committee member) Shankar Muchaki, ACM Raju Raiyam alias Munna, and ACM (area committee member) Pale Kursam.

These individuals acknowledged the futility of continued violence and chose to join the national mainstream. The surrender ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Inspector General of Police Bastar Range Sundarraj P, Deputy Inspector General of Police BS Negi, Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and other police and administrative officers, along with family members of the surrendering cadres.

Since January 1, 2024, a total of 1,003 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Bijapur district under the rehabilitation initiative. Combined recoveries in the region now stand at Rs 19.43 crore, including Rs 6.63 crore in cash and 8.20 kilograms of gold.

The Chhattisgarh government, in coordination with central security forces, is providing full support for the rehabilitation, security, and dignified reintegration of these former cadres into society.

Security agencies have appealed to the remaining Maoist cadres to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream, assuring them of a safe and bright future.