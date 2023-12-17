Raipur: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF’s 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The operation was launched at around 7am from Bedre camp towards Ursangal village, he said.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects were rounded up from the spot, he said, adding a joint team of security personnel was carrying out a search in the area.

The injured constable was being shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.

PTI