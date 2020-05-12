Choudwar: Tension prevailed at Choudwar police station in Cuttack for some time Tuesday after some migrant workers from Chhattisgarh sought shelter inside the police station while on their way back home on foot.

Despite being tired and exhausted, the group – most of whom worked at brick kilns in Balasore district — resumed the strenuous journey after the permission was denied.

According to a source, a group of as many as 25 people including women and children reached Choudwar police station and sought shelter. After losing jobs due to lockdown, they had left for their native places on foot about a week ago.

The migrants reached Choudwar Tuesday. To avoid people’s ire, they went inside the police station and sought permission to rest for a while. After the permission was denied, they had an argument with the policemen.

That said, after the cops refused to budge, the migrants resumed their journey along National Highway 55.

When asked why they were walking home, they said they did want to register their names but they did not know how to get it done.