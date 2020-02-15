Jharsuguda: A day after Chhattisgarh police arrested former MLA Anup Sai for murdering a mother-daughter duo in 2016, the cops arrested his driver Barman Toppo in connection with the incident late Friday night.

Toppo was arrested from his rented accommodation at Bagarachaka village under Rajpur panchayat.

According to Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh SP Santosh Singh, Sai Thursday had confessed killing the mother-daughter duo in 2016 in Chhattisgarh. The victim Kalpana Das (32) was a divorcee and had a 14-year-old daughter. She had come in contact with the accused MLA in 2011.

Although they were in a live-in relationship and were living together in Bhubaneswar, Kalpana was unhappy with Sai as he avoided marriage. Besides, she demanded a share in his property. The couple allegedly fought several times over the issue following which the ex-MLA plotted to kill her and her daughter.

PNN