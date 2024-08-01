Bhubaneswar: A 33-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh with her ankles tied with a shackle was rescued from the swollen Mahanadi Thursday in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, police said.

The woman, identified as Sarojini Chouhan, hails from Purath — a village along Mahanadi in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. She was rescued at Palsada village in Lakhanpur police station area in Jharsuguda, which is around 30 km downstream, they said.

Fishermen spotted her after hearing her screams, locals said.

“When our friends were catching fish in Mahanadi, they heard someone shouting for help. They immediately rescued the woman, offered her food and later handed her to the police,” said a fisherman.

Sarojini’s brother, who came to take her back, claimed she was living with his family after getting separated from her husband.

“As she was mentally unstable, we tied her ankles with the shackle. She somehow fell into the river and was swept away,” he claimed.

Jharsuguda’s Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas told PTI that the woman underwent a health check-up at the community health centre after the rescue and was doing fine.

